Tweeple capture grey sky and rustling leaves amid rainfall in Delhi and NCR

On Sunday, Delhi-NCR witnessed a short spell of heavy rain. The short span, however, was enough for people to document the showers and share about it on Twitter. The day started on a sunny note in some regions of the national capital and the surrounding areas. However, it soon turned cloudy followed by rainfall. And, people took the opportunity to share various images and videos on Twitter.

Several people took to Twitter to share the stunning weather visuals showcasing grey sky, and rustling leaves.

Take a look at the some of the tweets:

Rain in mid October, unusual in Delhi. But feeling awesome, hope it will improve the Air Quality index of Delhi..#Delhirains pic.twitter.com/5DAa4gH6K0 — Dr Jitumoni Baishya (@Jitumoni28) October 17, 2021

Sudden rain in some parts of Delhi. What a pleasant surprise.! pic.twitter.com/KF0Hp0DCP1 — Ramesh Pathania (@rameshpathania) October 17, 2021

What do you think of this unseasonal rain showering many parts of Delhi NCR?

