Tweeple capture grey sky and rustling leaves amid rainfall in Delhi and NCR

People share stunning weather visuals amid rainfall in Delhi and NCR. 
People take to Twitter to share stunning weather visuals amid light shower in Delhi NCR.(Twitter/@Gautam_Thapar)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:51 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

On Sunday, Delhi-NCR witnessed a short spell of heavy rain. The short span, however, was enough for people to document the showers and share about it on Twitter. The day started on a sunny note in some regions of the national capital and the surrounding areas. However, it soon turned cloudy followed by rainfall. And, people took the opportunity to share various images and videos on Twitter.

Several people took to Twitter to share the stunning weather visuals showcasing grey sky, and rustling leaves.

 

Take a look at the some of the tweets:

 

 

 

+

 

+

 

What do you think of this unseasonal rain showering many parts of Delhi NCR?

delhi rainfall
Sunday, October 17, 2021
