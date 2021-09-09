Home / Trending / Tweeple imagine ‘honest titles’ for popular films in this hilarious trend
trending

Tweeple imagine ‘honest titles’ for popular films in this hilarious trend

The Twitter trend “Movie… Honest movie title" has left people in splits.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 02:50 PM IST

Yet another day and yet another Twitter trend that may leave you chuckling. In this latest viral trend, tweeple are renaming popular films with an “honest” twist. These posts will not only make you giggle but chances are you'll nod in agreement while seeing some of them too.

The trend is called “Honest movie title.” Under the trend people are sharing two images from a film. One of them is titled “Movie” and it showcases the original name of the film. The other one is titled “Honest movie title” where people are coming up with all sorts of twists.

Here is a Twitter user who creatively thought what the Aamir Khan-starrer movie Laagan should be renamed:

This person picked another movie of Aamir Khan to participate in the trend. Take a look what they posted:

Seems like, Aamir Khan movies are popular among people for sharing posts under this trend - here's another tweet that suggests so. This individual shared a hilarious title for the movie 3 Idiots. Can you guess what it could be?

Here is another post regarding the same movie:

Someone imagined this movie to be the Indian version of Money Heist:

Take a look at some other hilarious shares:

What would you share under this Twitter trend?

