Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why
If you’re a regular user of Twitter, then you may be aware that the social media platform follows guidelines which restrict people from using certain hateful words in their posts. Tweeting those words often results in temporary or permanent suspension of the account. However, several accounts were recently blocked for using a certain word causing much confusion among tweeple. That word is “Memphis.”
Many discovered the issue after sharing about Dutch football player Memphis Depay, reports Independent. Responding to the incident, football club Olympique Lyonnais also took to Twitter to share this witty post:
Twitter eventually took to their own platform to clarify about the issue and shared that it was a bug that caused the problem and that the issue had been resolved. This is what the company tweeted:
The post, since being shared some 15 hours ago, gathered over 24,000 likes and also accumulated tons of comments. “Please choose a random banned word for each day, it would be hilarious,” joked a Twitter user. “This is hilarious,” shared another.
Many shared their reactions on the incident. Some also took the route of humour:
Twitter didn’t share information on what caused the bug.
