Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal goes on paternity leave, CFO Ned Segal praises him

Parag Agrawal, who replaced Jack Dorsey as the CEO of Twitter in November last year, is reportedly planning to take a few weeks of paternity leave after he and his wife welcome their second child. Posts about Agrawal taking paternity leave have since flooded social media with many praising him for normalising the practice, including words of appreciation from many, including Twitter’s CFO Ned Segal and actor Ansuhka Sharma.

“Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back!” he tweeted while reacting to a post shared by a journalist who wrote a report about Parag Agrawal’s paternity leave.

Take a look at what Segal shared:

Thank you @paraga for leading by example and taking paternity leave. I wish leaders did this when I was early in my career and becoming a father. We have 7500 people @twitter who have your back! https://t.co/MzDEtwCxOL — Ned Segal (@nedsegal) February 16, 2022

He, however, is not the only one appreciating Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Brenden Lee, a member of Twitter’s Corporate Communications department, also took to LinkedIn to share the link of the same report along with words of appreciation.

“Proud that Twitter and our CEO Parag Agrawal are leading the way here, ensuring ALL parents are able to take advantage of this most special time for their families,” he wrote.

Actor Anushka Sharma also shared a Story on her Instagram page giving a thumbs up to the Twitter CEO.

The image shows Anushka Sharma's Instagram Stories on Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's paternity leave.(Instagram/@anushkasharma)

People, on both Twitter and LinkedIn, have showered praise for Agrawal and his decision to take paternity leave.

“Can’t agree more,” wrote a Twitter user on Segal’s share. “Much appreciated,” posted another. “Cheers and kudos to him for leading by example. I remember the guilt I felt when I took a week off following the births our daughters (who are now 7 and 9). That’s time I’ll never get back,” posted a LinkedIn user.

“At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person. It’s a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason,” Laura Yagerman, a Twitter spokeswoman, told The Washington Post.

What are your thoughts on CEO Parag Agrawal taking paternity leave?