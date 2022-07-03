Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal serves coffee at company’s London office

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal last week attended a number of events at the company’s London office. He was also seen serving coffee to employees along with the company’s Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal. Photos of Parag Agrawal taking orders at the London office’s coffee shop were posted on Twitter.

A woman named Rebecca, who works at Twitter, posted the photos on her Twitter account showing Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal serving coffee and cookies at Twitter’s London office. In one of the photos, a board in the office said, “Americano, cappuccino, chai latte, espresso, flat white, Parag special and Ned’s cookies.” Other photos showed employees lining up as Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal were taking orders.

Then a stand-up comedy show followed with Parag Agrawal and Dara Nasr performing for the employees. Since being posted on July 1, the tweet has received 140 likes.

Twitter CFO Ned Segal had also posted a photo on his Twitter handle on June 29. He took a selfie with other employees as Parag Agrawal is seen in the background taking orders.

“Loving that @paraga is casually taking coffee orders in the background. @TwitterUK Tweeps looking fab!” commented a Twitter user. “The best coffee spot in London,” wrote another. “I hope you brought your amazing cookies,” posted a third.

Parag Agrawal had also retweeted the photos of the stand-up comedy show and wrote, “Thank you to all the tweeps who made this past week in @TwitterUK and @TwitterDublin so energizing. And thank goodness @DaraNasr is so funny!”

Parag Agrawal had become the CEO of Twitter in November 2021 after Jack Dorsey stepped down. Indian-origin Parag Agrawal studied B Tech in Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Bombay and completed his PhD from Stanford University.