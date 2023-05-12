Twitter influencer asks people not to wash hands with soap before eating, divides netizens

One of the simplest and most efficient ways to ward off infectious diseases is probably by washing your hands. In fact, time and again, public health officials have emphasised the value of routine soap hand washing. While most of us have a habit of washing our hands with soap, recently, a Twitter influencer asked people not to use soap. His tweet has left the Internet divided. A Twitter influencer asked people not to wash their hands with soap.(Twitter/@LifeMathMoney)

"Stop using soap to wash hands before eating. Just wash with water. Your immune system can handle germs. When you use soap, the soap ends up in your stomach and starts messing up your gut bacteria. Notice that first world countries have much more people with allergies," wrote Twitter user @LifeMathMoney.

They further even shared a video that showed how much soap is left on your hands even after washing them. They wrote, "When you eat after using soap, some of the soap is still on your hands, and you end up eating it. Even after repeated washing, you can't get all the soap out of your hands. There's no way it's good for your health. Modern soap is just too strong."

Take a look at the tweet below:

The primary tweet was shared on May 8. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 2.4 million times. The share has also been liked several times. Many have even shared comments on it. Several people agreed to the post, while some thought that the tweet is absurd.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "If you ever have surgery, please ensure that the surgeon only rinses with water and does not use any bactericidal soap. Since you can 'handle dirt.'" A doctor replied to the tweet and said, "Absurd and illogical." A third shared, "Issue is not 'soap' it's constant antimicrobial use. You can get soap that just acts as a cleansing agent without excess biome disruption; this idea of complete stopping of sanitation is wild." A fourth posted, "Yep, let's invite Cholera, Salmonella, and Dysentery back to our lives, to name a few."

In contrast, some agreed with the Twitter influencer. An individual shared, "I agree. Modern science bombards us with unnecessary and excessive hygiene tips. The human body is too versatile and resilient for us to be worried so much about it." A second posted, "This is damn true. There was no soap a few hundred years ago. Most of the products in the market are based on marketing gimmicks and propaganda. They create fake needs via marketing, target mass media, and share fake stats to convince the public to buy their products." A third added, "The naturality of the world needs to be better preserved. Instead of engineering a fix for everything." "Very true. There was no hand soap a few hundred years ago. Why do we need it now?" wrote a fifth.