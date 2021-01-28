Twitter rocks with memes as mild earthquake hits Delhi

Tremors were felt today in the national capital as West Delhi experienced an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale according to the National Centre for Seismology. The shocks were felt around 9.17 in the morning.

Soon after the earthquake, netizens didn’t waste much time to churn out some hilarious memes about the occurrence. From experiencing regular earthquakes and growing used to them to sharing GIFs of popular dialogues, the tweets may make you laugh out loud.

Here are some of the best ones we compiled for you to enjoy:

If you’re in Delhi we bet that you’re thinking the same

#Delhi hit with a low intensity #earthquake of 2.8 magnitude



Delhi people be like pic.twitter.com/wWZB6emSPi — Shalini Bajpai😷 Stay Safe (@sbajpai2811) January 28, 2021

Sending virtual hugs

new delhi rlly be trending #earthquake every other day like bro u ok ? 😭 — luna (@blackpinkvcr) January 28, 2021

To all those who are simply habituated with the frequent shocks

Amen

Check out these funny memes too:

#earthquake

No one -

Literally no one-

Delhi People-Just another Thursday — Chintu from Wt Ht Jr (@CoderOP69) January 28, 2021

The flurry of tweets prompted the hashtag #earthquake to trend on the micro-blogging site. In the earthquake that hit the national capital, no immediate damages were reported.

