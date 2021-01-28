Twitter rocks with memes as mild earthquake hits Delhi
Tremors were felt today in the national capital as West Delhi experienced an earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter scale according to the National Centre for Seismology. The shocks were felt around 9.17 in the morning.
Soon after the earthquake, netizens didn’t waste much time to churn out some hilarious memes about the occurrence. From experiencing regular earthquakes and growing used to them to sharing GIFs of popular dialogues, the tweets may make you laugh out loud.
Here are some of the best ones we compiled for you to enjoy:
If you’re in Delhi we bet that you’re thinking the same
Sending virtual hugs
To all those who are simply habituated with the frequent shocks
Amen
Check out these funny memes too:
The flurry of tweets prompted the hashtag #earthquake to trend on the micro-blogging site. In the earthquake that hit the national capital, no immediate damages were reported.
