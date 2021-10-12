Twitter thread about ‘confessions’ of 6-year-old kids goes viral, amuses people

A Twitter thread by a teacher named George Pointon has turned into a source of amusement for people. In his post, he detailed ‘confessions’ of a group of 6-year-old kids. There is a chance that the thread will leave you smiling and saying aww too.

“I asked a group of 6 year olds if they wanted to get something off their chest. They did. A THREAD,” he posted. The thread then goes on to mention some of the confessions by the kids. What makes the thread a wholesome read is how Pointon shares his thoughts on the comments of the kids in a quirky way.

Here are some of the tales he shared:

Rory - 'Loud noises are too loud'



I actually have to agree with Rory. Loud noise, especially unwelcome ones are too loud. Car alarms are obnoxious. Motorbikes hurt my ears. He personally doesn't like sound of thunder. Which I think is a brave thing to express. Thanks Rory. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 6, 2021

Laura - 'Whenever I have dinner I give my dog green beans'



Classic kid move. What's funny is Laura thinks she's invented this. I remember a boy at my school claiming he invented whistling. We believed him. So they believed Laura. She should eat her greens though. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 6, 2021

Belle - 'We only have 8 fingers because thumbs aren't fingers. They're thumbs'



I did know this but I had to act surprised. Children are curious creatures and need to discover things on their own. You could see the pride glowing from her smile. Nobel peace prize incoming soon. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 6, 2021

Some of the other posts includes confessions like “Dance Monkey is my favourite song,” “A Stegosaurus has four spikes on its tail,” and “My Daddy says little sister has a head like a traffic cone.”

Sam - 'A Stegosaurus has four spikes on its tail'



Correct. The official name for this is a Thagomizer. It's believed to be used to defend against predators. The word Thagomizer was actually invented as joke but now it's officially used. It's not all laughs, sometimes we learn. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 6, 2021

Zahra - 'Have you played frisbee. It's when you have a plastic thing and throw at people'



I'm not sure Zahra listen to all of the rules here. You're definitely not supposed to throw it AT people. I'm worried she sees frisbee as her own personal coconut shy. Knocking heads off. — George Pointon (@GeorgePointon_) October 6, 2021

“My quote of the week this week comes from April aged 4 - "You can only do a handstand if you fall down before it,” he added at the concluding post of his thread.

The thread prompted people to share varied reactions. “My son, aged 5, told me his teacher wasn’t in school that day because she’d been on a train and on a horse. Eventually found out she’d been on a training course,” shared a Twitter user. “My 6 year old didn’t want to go to school anymore. I told her that if she didn’t go to school her dad and I would go to jail for being bad parents. She paused and thought about and then said…'for how long?',” expressed another.

“Put my kids in the car while packing for a long journey. Told them they couldn’t eat their snacks until we were on the move. At every junction my eldest made his siblings stop eating because the car wasn’t moving,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the Twitter thread?

