Twitter user orders 20 burgers every week, the reason will leave you amused

Our lives are undoubtedly simpler now that we can purchase food online. With a click of a button, you can order any of your favourite meals and have them delivered in no time. While most of us depend on food delivery, we generally order one or two dishes every few days. However, have you ever thought of ordering bulk food in one go for 20 days? Sounds too much, right? Recently, a Twitter user expressed his idea about why he always orders 20 hamburgers when placing an internet order. The intriguing tweet has now gone viral online. This post was shared on Twitter by @AraDG11.

The tweet showed a burger wrapped in paper and placed inside a microwave. In the tweet, they wrote, "When I get doordash, I order 20 cheeseburgers at a time and heat them up throughout the week so that I don't have to pay the delivery fee multiple times."

Take a look at the tweet here:

when i get doordash i order 20 cheeseburgers at a time and heat them up throughout the week so that i dont have to pay the delivery fee multiple times pic.twitter.com/dd3Pb19gYx — Ara (Genuine Chiller) (@AraDG11) May 12, 2022

Since this tweet was shared, it has been liked 80,000 times and has several comments as well. One person in the comments wrote, "Damn, 20?! Hahaha, that's smart. There's something about nuked cheeseburgers that make life worth living lol." A second user added, "I hope you understand how food poisoning works." "When I was a kid, McDonald's would do 25-cent hamburgers one day a week. We used to get a bunch and eat them over a few days. Really terrible in a microwave, but w/e. Thank you for letting me re-live my youth," said a third.