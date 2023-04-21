Twitter's blue tick blues - From Taylor Swift to Harry Styles: Celebs who lost the blue tick & those who kept it

Twitter's blue tick mark has been a coveted symbol of authenticity and credibility for years. However, on April 20, 2023, Twitter CEO Elon Musk initiated a crackdown on legacy blue ticks, leaving many celebrities without the blue checkmark. Only individuals and organizations that pay for the premium Twitter Blue subscription can keep the verified credential on their profiles. This move has resulted in several celebrities losing their blue tick mark, while some still paid to retain it. Twitter's blue tick mark has been a coveted symbol of authenticity and credibility for years. However, on April 20, 2023, Twitter CEO Elon Musk initiated a crackdown on legacy blue ticks, leaving many celebrities without the blue checkmark.(Twitter)

Hilary Clinton is one of the latest to lose her blue tick. The reaction from Twitterati was mixed, with some celebrating the loss of Clinton's blue tick, while others pointed out that she chose not to pay for it. Other celebrities who lost their blue tick include Oprah Winfrey, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, JK Rowling, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Robert Downey Jr., and Blake Lively, etc.

On the other hand, many popular celebrities still retain their blue tick, such as Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Cardi B, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, and Jimmy Fallon. The reaction from celebrities who still have their blue tick was also mixed, with some expressing their disapproval, while others did not seem to care.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to express their reactions to Twitter's blue tick culling. For instance, Quinta Brunson, a comedian, stated that she was planning on never using the platform again after losing her blue tick. Roxane Gay, an author, tweeted, "Nah," expressing her disapproval of the move. Jeffrey Wright, an actor, jokingly asked if Twitter could delete the app from his phone and throw it in a river.

However, Mike Drucker, a comedian and writer, expressed his sarcastic support for Twitter's move, stating that it would be easier to know who to block. The blue tick culling by Twitter has generated mixed reactions from both celebrities and Twitterati. While some see it as a necessary step to maintain authenticity and credibility on the platform, others see it as a means to discriminate against smaller accounts and those who cannot afford the premium Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter's blue tick culling has resulted in many celebrities losing their verified status, while others have managed to retain it. The reaction from celebrities who lost their blue tick was mixed, with some expressing their disapproval, while others chose not to comment. Twitter's move has generated mixed reactions from Twitterati, with some supporting it, while others see it as a means of discrimination. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen how Twitter's blue tick culling will affect the platform and its users in the long run.