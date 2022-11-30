Home / Trending / Two-month-old ‘sings’ as grandpa serenades him in a soothing voice. Watch viral video

Two-month-old ‘sings’ as grandpa serenades him in a soothing voice. Watch viral video

trending
Published on Nov 30, 2022 08:20 AM IST

The viral video of a baby ‘singing’ with his grandpa was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the infant with his grandpa.(Instagram/@tinaburtonmiddlet)
The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the infant with his grandpa.(Instagram/@tinaburtonmiddlet)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A beautiful video of a love-filled moment between an infant and his grandpa is tugging at the heartstrings of people. The wonderful clip shows the man serenading the little one in a soothing voice. What, however, makes the video amazing is the baby making sounds as if trying to sing with the elderly man.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. Shared with the caption, “Watch this baby transfixed—wanting to join in unison with grandpa!”, the video is heartwarming to watch.

The clip opens to show the man holding the baby in his arms. He is seen singing in a soothing voice and the infant is also seen trying to join him by making noises.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post comments.

“In all my life, I don't think I've ever seen anything sweeter or more precious than this... I sang to my babies, and my G-son too… singing is love, and is truly bonding. What a truly beautiful thing to witness... Thank you for sharing... I feel blessed to have seen it,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a soothing voice he has,” expressed another. “Gramp’s voice is definitely a healing vibration! Imagine the beautiful energy this little guy is receiving,” commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
instagram viral video

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out