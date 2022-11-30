Two-month-old ‘sings’ as grandpa serenades him in a soothing voice. Watch viral video

A beautiful video of a love-filled moment between an infant and his grandpa is tugging at the heartstrings of people. The wonderful clip shows the man serenading the little one in a soothing voice. What, however, makes the video amazing is the baby making sounds as if trying to sing with the elderly man.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. Shared with the caption, “Watch this baby transfixed—wanting to join in unison with grandpa!”, the video is heartwarming to watch.

The clip opens to show the man holding the baby in his arms. He is seen singing in a soothing voice and the infant is also seen trying to join him by making noises.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post comments.

“In all my life, I don't think I've ever seen anything sweeter or more precious than this... I sang to my babies, and my G-son too… singing is love, and is truly bonding. What a truly beautiful thing to witness... Thank you for sharing... I feel blessed to have seen it,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a soothing voice he has,” expressed another. “Gramp’s voice is definitely a healing vibration! Imagine the beautiful energy this little guy is receiving,” commented a third.