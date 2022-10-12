Two-year-old boy imitates cheerleaders while holding pom poms, video spreads happiness

Amid the various videos shared online, there are some that have the power to uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Case in point, this wonderful video shared on Instagram that shows a little kid imitating the moves of a group of cheerleaders.

The kid’s mama Michelle Rodriguez posted the video on her personal Instagram page. The video opens to show a text that reads, “When you’re 2 but you’ve watched too many living room cheer practices.” The video shows the little boy imitating the moves of the cheerleaders like a pro.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than six lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered close to 2,600 likes. The video has prompted people to post various comments.

“Love this!! Which is his sister?,” asked an Instagram user. To which, the mama answered, “The one to his left.” Another person commented, “I love absolutely everything about this.” A third Instagram user shared, “My son does the same.. but yet to be on the field.. so sweet. ” A fourth wrote, “O my gosh! That is the cutest thing I’ve seen today!”