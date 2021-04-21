Two-year-old’s incredible skiing skills may leave you awestruck. Watch

An incredible skiing video of a two-year-old named Adia Leidums has now grabbed the attention of netizens. Shared on Instagram by her dad Erich Leidums, the clip may leave you amazed.

The video starts with the kid skiing across perfectly. What makes the clip more interesting is the adorable commentary by the little one while showcasing her skiing skills. From gleefully saying that she’s on ice, to pointing out a ‘one-eyed monster’, the video is a must-watch.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 12, the clip has garnered over 65, 000 views and several reactions. People were surprised to see a child skiing with such precision. While many lauded the kid’s talent, others pointed out how the child is much better at the activity than many adults.

“Her little ‘can you help’ was literally the cutest thing ever,” pointed out an Instagram user. “I love the grit that little lady shows,” commented another. “She’s such a tough baby!! Amazing skier and so cute!” wrote a third.

If you want to see more of Adia’s skiing, check out the full video here.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

