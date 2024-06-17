UAE grocery app offers home delivery of Eid-al-Adha Qurbani meat: ‘Bengaluru, you’re a step behind’

Careem recently launched the Udhiya (Qurbani) service in UAE for Eid-al-Adha this year. This means that customers can pre-order “their cut of choice” for the festival and “choose a preferred delivery date.” This service, which makes Eid hassle-free for customers, has taken the Internet by storm. As India is celebrating Eid-al-Adha today, many are intrigued by the service offered by the grocery app. UAE: Screengrab of the app that delivers Qurbani meat. (X/@soumyauxd)

“Bangalore, you are a step behind,” wrote an individual while sharing a screenshot of a grocery app.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

As per the screenshot, consumers can “pre-order” or “donate” meat through the grocery app. The app provides goat and sheep meat for Udhiya. There’s no delivery fee, and the minimum order should be AED 1200 (approximately ₹27,000). As per the app, the order will be delivered to the customers in 45-55 minutes.

Take a look at the screenshot right here:

Here’s how the Internet reacted to this service:

“Bengaluru, you are a sheep behind,” wrote X user Raghav.

Another asked, “Really intrigued. What’s the delivery time?”

“Sheep’s delivery in UAE, the country with the best service on Earth,” expressed a third.

A fourth joined, “Well, I thought it was an online joke, but Careem actually added sheep delivery in UAE.”

According to Arabian Business, the grocery app launched this service days before Eid-al-Adha in partnership with an approved local provider, Dhabayeh Al Emarat.

In addition to this, the app offers services like donation drives, Eid meal deals, and dining discounts.

About Eid-al-Adha

Eid-al-Adha, or Bakrid, is being celebrated in India today, June 17. It is an Islamic holy festival, also known as the ‘festival of sacrifice’. It is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. The festival marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and commemorates Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.