UAE royal, member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, dies. Crown prince attends funeral

A member of the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi died on Thursday, the UAE Presidential Court announced. The cause of death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was not revealed. He is the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died in 2019. Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family. (X/@ADMediaOffice)

“The Presidential Court extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” the National newspaper quoted the Presidential Court as saying in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose age remains undisclosed, was renowned within equestrian circles for his exceptional talent as a horse rider.

A large number of Sheikhs and other people performed the funeral prayers for Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque and carried him to his final resting place in Al Bateen Cemetery.

Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the son of the UAE president, and several other members of Abu Dhabi's ruling Nahyan family were among those who attended the young royal's funeral prayers.

Also Read: Dubai princess shares raw moments from birthing room: ‘Most memorable experience’