 UAE royal, member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, dies. Crown prince attends funeral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UAE royal, member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, dies. Crown prince attends funeral

ByHT Trending Desk
May 10, 2024 11:03 AM IST

Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan who died in 2019.

A member of the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi died on Thursday, the UAE Presidential Court announced. The cause of death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was not revealed. He is the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died in 2019.

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family. (X/@ADMediaOffice)
Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family. (X/@ADMediaOffice)

“The Presidential Court extended heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praying to Allah Almighty to shower the deceased with His vast mercy, grant him eternal paradise and provide his family and relatives with patience and solace,” the National newspaper quoted the Presidential Court as saying in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose age remains undisclosed, was renowned within equestrian circles for his exceptional talent as a horse rider.

A large number of Sheikhs and other people performed the funeral prayers for Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque and carried him to his final resting place in Al Bateen Cemetery.

Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the son of the UAE president, and several other members of Abu Dhabi's ruling Nahyan family were among those who attended the young royal's funeral prayers.

Also Read: Dubai princess shares raw moments from birthing room: ‘Most memorable experience’

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / UAE royal, member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, dies. Crown prince attends funeral

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On