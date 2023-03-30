Who is Sheikh Khaled? UAE's jujitsu-loving new crown prince

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) president named his eldest son- Sheikh Khaled- as crown prince of Abu Dhabi. With this Sheikh Khaled has become the next leader of the Gulf monarch, fortifying his family's hold on power in the oil-rich country. UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan chose his son for the position which has been traditionally held by the leader-in-waiting.

Official photograph of HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.(Reuters)