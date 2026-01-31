UAE-based influencer Khalid Al Ameri visits Kashmir, partner Sunaina Yella says…

Popular UAE creator Khalid Al Ameri has left his millions of followers mesmerised after documenting his recent journey to Kashmir, a place he describes as a "snowy paradise." In a viral post, the influencer noted that a mere four-hour flight from the desert landscapes of Dubai leads directly to a world of breathtaking alpine beauty. His video received several remarks, including one from his partner Sunaina Yella. Khalid Al Ameri in Kashmir. (Instagram/@khalidalameri)

“Around four hours of traveling from Dubai is a snowy paradise filled with beauty beyond imagination,” the influencer wrote.

Also Read: Amulya Rattan breaks silence after viral ‘civic sense’ clip triggers massive trolling: ‘Do I deserve that?’ The video he posted starts with him standing in snowfall with his hands clapped together. A text insert appears on the video, which reads, “This is not Switzerland.” The text then changes to “This is Kashmir” as the video shows the Indian region covered in white sheets of snow.

At one point in the video, the influencer is also seen enjoying local food.

Al Ameri’s partner, Tamil actress Sunaina Yella, reacted to the post. “Thank you for showing how beautiful Kashmir is [love emoji].” Responding, the influencer said, “Wish you were here.”