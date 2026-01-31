UAE-based influencer Khalid Al Ameri visits Kashmir, partner Sunaina Yella says…
Khalid Al Ameri’s video of Kashmir has gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions on social media.
Popular UAE creator Khalid Al Ameri has left his millions of followers mesmerised after documenting his recent journey to Kashmir, a place he describes as a "snowy paradise." In a viral post, the influencer noted that a mere four-hour flight from the desert landscapes of Dubai leads directly to a world of breathtaking alpine beauty. His video received several remarks, including one from his partner Sunaina Yella.
“Around four hours of traveling from Dubai is a snowy paradise filled with beauty beyond imagination,” the influencer wrote.
The video he posted starts with him standing in snowfall with his hands clapped together. A text insert appears on the video, which reads, “This is not Switzerland.” The text then changes to “This is Kashmir” as the video shows the Indian region covered in white sheets of snow.
At one point in the video, the influencer is also seen enjoying local food.
Al Ameri’s partner, Tamil actress Sunaina Yella, reacted to the post. “Thank you for showing how beautiful Kashmir is [love emoji].” Responding, the influencer said, “Wish you were here.”
Who is Sunaina Yella?
UAE-based influencer Khalid Al Ameri confirmed his relationship with Indian actress Sunaina Yella last December on Instagram with a heartfelt birthday post.
She made her acting debut in 2005 with the Telugu film ‘Kumar vs Kumari’ and then started her career in Tamil cinema in 2008 with ‘Kadhalil Vizhunthen’.
Sunaina appeared in several web series like ‘Nila Nila Odi Vaa’ (2018), ‘Chadarangam’ (2020), and ‘Inspector Rishi’ (2024).
About Khalid Al Ameri:
He is one of the most famous UAE-based influencers, known for his witty, interesting videos. He was previously married to Salama Mohamed, and the duo used to make videos together. However, in 2024, Mohamed announced on an episode of NourAldin Alyousuf’s podcast that she and Khalid were divorced.
