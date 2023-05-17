Home / Trending / Uber driver roasts passenger. Asks, 'aapki bhi girlfriend hai?'

ByVrinda Jain
May 17, 2023 04:38 PM IST

Recently a video of an Uber driver roasting a passenger has gone viral. The video has left many in splits.

Travelling by cabs has become an easy way to commute. As we sit in the cabs and make our way to our destination, our cab drivers might sometimes have particular requests for us to follow. And this Uber cab driver's request has left many in splits. Reason? Well, he put up a sign that reads, "Romance not allowed in this cab."

Uber driver roasted the passenger and asked him about his girlfriend.(Instagram/@thatguywithbeard)
In a video shared by Instagram user @thatguywithbeard, you can see him traveling in a cab. The video begins to show that the cab driver has put up a sign that reads, "Romance not allowed in this cab." Once @thatguywithbeard reads this sign, he can be heard saying, "Accha hua mein apni girlfriend ke sath nahi aaya (It's good that I did not come with my girlfriend.)" Once he says that, the cab driver turns around and replies to him by saying, "Sir, aapki bhi girlfriend hai? (Sir, you also have a girlfriend?)"

Watch the video below:

This video was shared six days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over one lakh times. The share also has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Cab guy be like: Someone calls the ambulance, but not for me." A second added, "Emotional damage at its fullest." A third posted, "Destroyed in seconds." Several others have reacted using laughing emojis.

