Uber driver steps out just to make sure ducklings cross the road safely. Watch

The videos on the Internet that show human beings and animals bonding are always a delightful watch. These are the videos that restore one's faith in humanity and also bring a huge smile on your face in case you are having a bad day, or not! One such video that has been posted by Good News Movement on their Instagram page will probably have the same effect on you.

The text insert that the video comes with reads, “My Uber driver pulled over to save three ducklings from crossing the road.” This is accompanied by a heart emojis. “Humanity,” reads the caption to it. The video opens to show how a man, who happens to be an Uber driver, gets out of his car in order to help three tiny little ducklings cross the road.

What is noteworthy and has been pointed out by several people in the comments section is that this Uber driver is dressed in a suit - looking very professional. This video has been winning hearts all over Instagram and has gone all kinds of viral because of this. There is a chance that is sweet video will brighten up your day as well.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a little more than 18 hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop praising the sweet effort on part of this Good Samaritan. It has also received more than a whopping 3.1 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user points out, “Can we talk about your Uber driver wearing a suit? Car service vibes. Still cool.” “Give this man a 10 star rating!” reads another comment. It was accompanied with a heart-eyed face emoji. A third comment reads, “Oh man! I would’ve given him a huge tip.”

What are your thoughts on this video? Don't you think there should be more such great people in this world?