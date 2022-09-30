Uber reacts to driver’s ‘Don’t call me bhaya’ notice on seat’s headrest

A picture of a note written on the back of an Uber car seat recently went viral. The funny note left people chuckling and prompted many to share various comments. And now, the tweet has received a comment from the company itself.

Business journalist Sohini M posted the picture on her Twitter handle. She tagged Uber India and tweeted a few laughing out loud emoticons. The image shows a few words written on the back of the headrest. “Don’t call me chaya and uncle,” it reads.

While reacting to the post, Uber shared the alternative that one can use to avoid the situation described in the note. “When in doubt, check the name on the app,” they wrote.

Take a look at the posts:

When in doubt, check the name on the app✨ — Uber India (@Uber_India) September 28, 2022

The post has received over 3,100 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. “After all, respecting humanity (every individual) should be the goal…irrespective of profession and position,” posted a Twitter user. “That's how you set some boundaries,” expressed another along with a clapping emoticon. “I usually address them by their name+ji ..always works,” commented a third. “I usually car Sir,” wrote a fourth.

