UK vlogger left amazed after watching her first Kalaripayattu performance in Kerala

A UK-based travel vlogger’s awe-struck reaction to watching Kalaripayattu, Kerala’s ancient martial art form, for the very first time has captured social media attention. During her recent visit to the southern state, Deanna attended a live Kalaripayattu performance and shared her experience through a short video that has since drawn interest from viewers. A UK vlogger reacted with awe after watching Kalaripayattu in Kerala for the first time.(Instagram/sociallywanderful )

In the video, Deanna offered quick glimpses of the performance, highlighting the speed, strength and precision of the artists. A text overlay on the clip read, “The one thing you can’t miss in Kerala: Kalaripayattu (ancient Indian martial Arts performance).”

Vlogger describes an intense experience

Sharing her thoughts in the caption, Deanna wrote, “Welcome to Kalaripayattu. Last time I was in Kerala I skipped out on watching this so I had no clue what to expect but let me tell you from the start to the end it had everyone gripped to their seats. The guys were super talented at what they do! At the beginning they will perform the traditional martial arts which is INTENSE! Some parts I had to watch through my fingers. But the end surprised everyone… they whipped out the fire and that's when I could not get over it.”

Watch the clip here:

Online reactions pour in

The video has garnered several reactions, with viewers expressing excitement and appreciation for both the vlogger’s enthusiasm and the ancient art form itself.

One user commented that “this is one of the most impressive traditional arts from India and people should definitely watch it live.” Another said that “her reaction shows how powerful and underrated Kalaripayattu is.” A third viewer remarked that “the fire segment always leaves newcomers speechless and it is great to see foreigners enjoying it.”

Someone else added that “Kerala’s cultural performances are truly world class and Kalaripayattu is a must watch.” Another viewer shared, “I watched this last year and it blew my mind just like it did for her.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)