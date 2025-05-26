UK woman dismisses symptoms as food poisoning, ends up losing 13 organs to rare cancer

A woman from Cumbria, UK, has undergone one of the most extensive cancer treatments imaginable—having 13 of her internal organs removed in a bid to fight a rare form of cancer. Rebecca Hind, 39, was diagnosed with pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP), a condition so rare that it affects roughly one in a million people. As reported by The Telegraph, Hind first began experiencing symptoms following an office Christmas party in December 2018. Initially thinking it was food poisoning, she was alarmed when her symptoms persisted for more than eight weeks. “By the time they found it, I was pretty much riddled with it,” she told the outlet. “It was heartbreaking. But I’ve just got to try to get on with life, and deal with whatever comes my way.” Diagnosed with a rare cancer, a UK woman underwent extensive surgeries. (Representational image/Pixabay)

A rare and aggressive illness

According to a report by the People, PMP is a rare mucinous cancer that spreads within the abdominal cavity by secreting mucin, a thick substance found in mucus. It often leads to abdominal swelling, pain, nausea, and changes in appetite. In Hind’s case, the cancer had already spread extensively by the time it was diagnosed.

In April 2019, at the age of 34, Hind underwent her first major operation, during which her appendix, umbilicus, lesser omentum and over 1.6 gallons of mucin were removed. Following this, she endured eight gruelling rounds of chemotherapy.

But the treatment didn’t end there. As The Mirror reported, in November 2019 she underwent another major operation that included the removal of her gallbladder, spleen, large bowel, uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, cervix, rectum, part of her stomach and small bowel, the surface layer of her liver and both sides of her diaphragm.

Today, Hind relies on 50 to 60 tablets daily, including pain relief and hormone therapy.

Refusing to let illness win

Despite such life-altering procedures, Hind has remained resilient. “I turn 40 this year and I want to say yes to everything. I’ve been surfing, in a hot air balloon and dog sledding so far,” she told The Mirror.

“The message I want to get across is when you have a stoma or an incurable diagnosis, things will be incredibly difficult. My daily life is a rollercoaster,” she added. “But with the right attitude, you can still achieve a lot. And more importantly, enjoy whatever time you have.”

Raising awareness and giving back

Hind has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to support others living with PMP. “In September, I'm going to take part in Chris Hoy's 'Tour de 4', a bike event which aims to challenge people's perspective of Stage 4 cancer,” she wrote. Despite the recent discovery of a new tumour and another surgery that left her hospitalised for six weeks, she remains committed to completing the 90km ride.

Any funds raised, she says, will be donated to Pseudomyxoma Survivor, a patient-run charity that supports individuals affected by this rare disease. Hind, who says she has “essentially run out of treatment options,” remains focused on helping others—and living each day to the fullest.