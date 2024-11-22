UK-based Indian woman shocked as HR asks about marriage plans: 'Is this still happening?'

In a world where progressive workplaces are increasingly becoming the norm, a recent incident involving a 25-year-old marketing specialist has raised eyebrows. Janhavi Jain, who is currently based in the UK, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her shock after an HR representative from an Indian company asked her an unusual and controversial question during a job interview. Indian HR asked a UK-based marketing expert about marriage plans, sparking social media outrage. (Pixabay)

The question that shocked Jain

Janhavi recounted her experience on social media, where she expressed disbelief over the line of questioning she encountered. According to Jain, after she mentioned that she was 25 years old, the HR representative asked, "Are you looking to marry soon?" This question, typically directed at female candidates, caught her off guard, especially given that many leading organisations have long discouraged such inquiries.

In her post, Jain asked, "Is this still happening??" alongside her story, which quickly went viral. Her tweet has since garnered over 119k views, sparking an outpouring of reactions from social media users who could relate to the experience.

Take a look here at the post:

Social media reacts

The post triggered a wave of support from people sharing their own experiences with similar questions. One user remarked, "I had the same question asked to me during an interview in India, and I was shocked. It's honestly an outdated practice that needs to stop."

Another user echoed the sentiment, writing, "This is why more women are choosing to avoid working in certain companies. They still don't get it. Personal life should never be a factor in hiring decisions."

Others were quick to suggest that Jain take action. "You should name the company. Let everyone know who still thinks this is okay in 2024!" one commenter urged.

While some encouraged Jain to take a stand and share the company's name, many others expressed frustration at how such gendered questions are still being posed in today's professional world. One comment noted, "It’s 2024, and we still have to deal with these outdated stereotypes. This kind of questioning only serves to hold women back."