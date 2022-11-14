Home / Trending / Uncle's ecstatic reaction to nephew’s first steps will leave you smiling. Watch

Uncle's ecstatic reaction to nephew's first steps will leave you smiling. Watch

Published on Nov 14, 2022 07:02 PM IST

The video of an uncle’s ecstatic reaction to his nephew taking his first steps was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the kid’s first steps.(Instagram/@rendawg269)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A baby taking her or his first steps is an incredible moment for the family members. It is no wonder that they often get very excited or even emotional watching the toddlers take wobbly steps. Just like this video that records an uncle’s reaction to his nephew walking.

The video was posted by Instagram user @rendawg269 last month. “Melted my heart,” he wrote while sharing the sweet video. The clip opens to show a kid sitting in front of a door. Within moments, he stands up and starts walking. It is to this the uncle starts screaming with joy. In the rest of the video, you can hear the man hyping the little one.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has accumulated nearly 14,000 views. However, the clip has also been re-shared several times across different social media platforms. The video has also prompted people to post various comments.

“We are ALL cheering him on!!! Go, sweet nephew!!!,” expressed an Instagram user. “The best uncle right here!,” commented another. “I came here just to laugh again! Cutest thing ever!!!,” posted a third. “Made me smile so hard. You can hear the happiness in your voice for real,” wrote a fourth.

Monday, November 14, 2022
