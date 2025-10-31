UP cop lifts disabled man on his shoulders to board packed train, internet hails ‘pure humanity’

A touching video has captured the internet’s attention, showing a Uttar Pradesh police officer going above his call of duty to help a disabled man board a crowded train. The compassionate act has been widely applauded online, with many calling it a reminder of how kindness can truly move hearts. A UP cop’s gesture of lifting a disabled passenger onto a packed train went viral.(Instagram/ashmalikupcop)

The viral moment

The video features police officer Ashwani Kumar who was on duty at a railway station when he noticed a differently abled passenger struggling to climb the steps and enter a packed train. Without hesitation, Kumar rushed forward, carefully lifted the man onto his shoulders, and helped him board the train safely amid a heavy crowd.

Watch the clip here:

The short video was shared by Kumar on his Instagram page, along with an inspiring message that read, “Madad ke liye rupay nahi, madad waala dil chahiye. Woh aap mein hai.” In English, it translates to, “You do not need money to help, just a heart that cares, and you have it.” The post also carried a heartfelt caption: “Nothing is bigger than humanity.”

Online reactions

The clip has received a flood of appreciation online. Users praised the cop for his humility and humanity, describing his act as a much needed example in today’s fast paced world. One user commented, “This is pure humanity, salute to you sir.” Another user shared, “In a world where many just watch, you chose to help.” A third person wrote, “Humanity is still alive because of people like you.”

Someone else remarked, “You gave dignity to that man and respect to the uniform.” Another viewer expressed, “This touched my heart, thank you for reminding us that kindness still exists.” Another user added, “Pure humanity in action, God bless you.”