UP man performs breakdance to celebrate his release from jail as cops clap for his joyful performance

A man from Uttar Pradesh found a rather unusual way to celebrate his release from jail, performing an impromptu dance outside the Kannauj Jail. On Tuesday, Shiva, who had spent nearly a year in prison, showcased his remarkable dance moves to the surprise of jail officials and police officers present. Man in Uttar Pradesh celebrated his jail release with a lively dance outside Kannauj Jail. (X/@KpPatha19731260)

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, shows the man engaging in a freestyle dance, followed by an impressive transition into breakdancing. As he moved to the rhythm of the music, authorities could be seen clapping, seemingly sharing in his joy of regaining his freedom.

Shiva’s journey

Shiva, a resident of Chhibramau, had been sentenced to one year in prison and fined ₹1,000 for an assault charge. According to reports, Shiva has no family, and as a result, no one applied for his bail. However, an NGO stepped in to provide him with free legal assistance, leading to his release after serving nine months of his sentence.

While behind bars, it was revealed that the man had learned to read and write, using his time constructively. In a statement, he expressed his commitment to turning over a new leaf, vowing never to commit any crimes again. This shows his desire for personal growth and a fresh start.

A viral moment

Sharing the video of Shiva's dance celebration, KP Pathak, a senior Samajwadi Party (SP) worker, referred to him as a “strange creature from Kannauj.” In his social media post, Pathak wrote, “Imagine the joy of being released from jail. The gentleman was in jail for 9 months. Today he has come out of jail. He is dancing with joy. This is a strange creature from Kannauj in UP.”

The video gained traction online, with users praising Shiva for his energy and dance skills. Some users playfully labelled him a “superstar in dancing,” while others expressed curiosity, asking, “Who is this brother? Where has he come from?”