UP Police shares video of bike stunts with warning, posts ‘We stole the show’

Do you follow UP Police on Twitter? Then there is a possibility that you may have seen the various posts shared by the department – from tweeting about latest updates to posting advisory tweets. Their recent share is no different. The shared a video montage that shows people doing bike stunts and the actions the department took regarding the matters.

“Dhoom or Doomed?” tweeted UP Police. Their share is complete with the hashtags #RoadSafety, #DriveSafe, and #StaySafe.

The video opens to show two different incidents of bike stunts with the title track of the movie Dhoom playing in the background. The scene then changes and these words appear on the screen, “It’s definitely a crime and we stole the show” as the song Stole The Show plays in the background. The video then goes on to show how the department handled the situations.

Take a look:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has gathered more than one lakh views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Good job👍👍...keep posting such incidents so that people start taking precautions. — Aditya (@Adityajhansiadi) March 18, 2021

Congratulations UP Police. Good Job. Keep it up. 👏💐 - Abhimanyu (from Army background) — अभिमन्यु राय 👑 (@Abhiman46708633) March 19, 2021

Great creativity👍 — Arjun Bir Sahi 🇮🇳 (@bir_sahi) March 18, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

