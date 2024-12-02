UP Police solves case of stolen pencil sharpener at school, earns praise from internet

In an attempt to foster harmony and build trust among the community, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district addressed disputes among children at local schools. One of the children submitted a complaint alleging that his classmate stole his sharpener.(Representational)

The Hardoi police had installed pink boxes across schools in the area and students were asked to use the boxes to submit anonymous complaints about problems they were facing at school. Police officials were asked to visit the school every Tuesday to open the boxes and resolve the complaints inside.

"In compliance with the orders of Mr. Superintendent of Police, a total of 12 complaint letters were received in the pink complaint boxes in the month of November, which were resolved promptly," the Hardoi Police said in a post on X, sharing the type of complaints received. (Also read: 'He's a diva': Mumbai cop dances with Danish woman on street, impresses internet)

Missing sharpener

While some students complained about being bullied in the school bus, others talked about fights with their friends in the class. Two of the children said that they were beaten up by teachers for not being able to solve maths problems while one student complained about classmates who talked too much in class. One of the children alleged that his classmate stole his sharpener.

The police officials promptly intervened and met the students who had shared their complaints in the pink box. The police offered a resolution to most students and mediated the fights between students. They ensured that both sides were heard and the matter was resolved amicably.

Internet impressed

The gesture by UP police was admired by users on X who praised the law enforcement officials for building a sense of community at the grassroots level and involving children in the process. "It's great to see them stretching their potential and doing tasks exceeding their abilities," wrote one user.

"Do they take complaints 20 years old? My safety pin was lost. I can provide clues too. It was rusted and slightly twisted too," joked another user.

(Also read: UP man performs breakdance to celebrate his release from jail. Watch)