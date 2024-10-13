US cops find bag that said 'not a bag full of drugs'. Here's what they found inside

The term “hiding in plain sight” has never proven to be more true than when police officers in US' Oregon, stopped a car after noticing a suspicious bag inside. Police found 79 fentanyl pills, three fake oxycodone tablets and 230g of methamphetamine inside the little pouch.(X/@ppbeast)

The bag, which seemed to be nothing out of the ordinary, had the words “Definitely not a bag full of drugs” printed on it.

But inside, there were, in fact, drugs. Police found 79 fentanyl pills, three fake oxycodone tablets and 230g of methamphetamine inside the little pouch.

Police officers had stopped the stolen car which was bring driven by a man and a woman. Inside the car, they spotted bags of drugs.

“The driver and passenger were both arrested. Inside the vehicle was a substantial number of packaged drugs including methamphetamine and blue fentanyl pills, multiple scales, money and a loaded firearm," Portland police public information officer Sergeant Kevin Allen told The Guardian.

Take a look at the post here:

‘Comedy gold’

The bags of drugs were kept in a brown canvas bag reading “Definitely not a bag full of drugs”. A photo of the officers’ bust – including the bag – went viral on social media.

"Last night pro-active police work from East Precinct night shift officers resulted in the location of a stolen vehicle in the area of SE 162/Division. There was a bag full of drugs, scales, money, loaded firearm. Driver and passenger taken into custody - multiple charges pending," the caption read.

Many users were quick to point out the smugglers comedic approach.

"The photo of the bag, the description of the bag--this is X comedy gold!" said one user on X.

"The bag clearly states it’s not full of drugs. Law enforcement had no right to disturb the bag’s privacy," opined another user.

The pair, Reginald Reynolds and Mia Baggenstos, now face charges of drug possession and stealing a vehicle.