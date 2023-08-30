US couple welcomes twins on the day they both were born

A heartwarming story unfolded in Ohio, US, where a couple received the best birthday gift they could ever ask for - the arrival of their twins on the same day as their birthday. Scierra Blair (left) and her fiancé José Ervin (right) with twins José Ervin III and Ar’ria Lannette Ervin.(Instagram/@clevelandclinic)

Scierra Blair, 31, and José Ervin, 32, celebrate their birthdays on August 18. The couple welcomed a son and a daughter just five minutes after midnight at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital on August 18, reported People.

The hospital shared the news about the rare occurrence on Instagram. They wrote, “What are the odds?! Mom, dad, and their newborn twins all share the same birthday today! A-ria and José were each born at just over five pounds at Hillcrest Hospital. Congratulations to Scierra and José on their sweet, healthy babies!”

Cleveland Clinic, the hospital where the twins were born, also shared a few pictures of the family on Instagram.

According to People, the due date for the babies was August 28. However, during a prenatal checkup at 4:30 pm on August 17, one of the babies was found in a feet-down position in the womb, which required cesarean delivery the same day to avoid complications.

That’s when Ervin convinced his fiancé to endure a few hours of extra discomfort to hit the delivery date so that the family could share the same birthday. Since the mother and her babies were in good health, the doctors gave the go-ahead to wait.

As the clock struck midnight, José Ervin III entered the world, followed a minute later by Ar’ria Lannette Ervin.

“It’s a blessing,” Ervin told People. “They were my birthday present, and I’m good with that. I’m so stoked. I kiss them like 30,000 times a day,” he added.

