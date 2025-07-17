‘US is the land of weak-a** coffee’: Bengaluru author hypes Indian brews over pricey Western blends

A post by Bengaluru-based author Dr Nandita Iyer is going viral on X (formerly Twitter) after she offered a scathing, and now widely discussed, critique of American coffee. The post struck a chord with many Indian users on X, particularly those who’ve sampled the lighter American brew. (Representational Image)(Shutterstock)

“Say what you will but US is the land of weak-a** lukewarm coffee, they cost $$$ but totally not satisfying, completely lack the robust and complex flavour of Indian coffee beans. Bengaluru cafes, you are the best,” Iyer wrote.

How did X users react?

Several agreed with Iyer’s claim that coffee culture in the US often prioritizes convenience over quality, with many taking aim at global coffee chains like Starbucks.

“American coffee isn't meant to be had with milk. It's expected to be a light brew consumed black, unlike the strong and awesome Kumbakonam degree kaapi,” one user pointed out.

Another added, “India’s coffee scene is brilliant. Subko, Grey Soul, Maverick & Farmer, IKISS, Savorworks, all produce top-notch coffee. We can really make it a meaningful export.”

Iyer responded, “Exactly, I realized how much superior our beans and baristas are after having cup after cup of overpriced, flavourless light brown milk.”

Some X users even suggested entrepreneurial ideas. “I swear I want to open a Cotha’s Coffee outlet here and make millions,” a user joked, referring to the beloved South Indian coffee brand.

While some users noted that the US does have exceptional coffee shops, they agreed that the dominance of large chains like Starbucks has shaped a culture of mediocrity. “Most of the coffee is imported and made from some of the best beans, but many Americans use Starbucks as the benchmark. That’s just convenience, not great coffee necessarily,” another user wrote.

Others brought in global recognition to back the argument. “Absolutely! South Indian filter coffee was ranked the #2 best coffee globally. Now we know why.”

