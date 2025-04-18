US man granted Chinese residency after staying 15 years to master ancient martial arts

An American man who devoted 15 years of his life to studying martial arts and Taoism on China's sacred Wudang Mountain has been granted foreign permanent residency, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. An American who spent 15 years studying martial arts and Taoism in China was granted permanent residency.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The recipient, 34-year-old Jake Pinnick from Kewanee, Illinois, arrived in China in 2010 at the age of 20 in pursuit of his kung fu dream. His commitment has now been rewarded with a coveted Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card—commonly known as the "five-star card"—a landmark recognition for foreigners in China.

Praise from Chinese ambassador

Pinnick's achievement has won widespread praise, including a heartfelt post from China’s ambassador to the United States, Xie Feng.

“Congratulations! Jake Pinnick from Kewanee, Illinois, a 16th-generation disciple of the Wudang Sanfeng martial arts lineage, has got the Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card in China! The young man who came to China to pursue his Kung Fu dream at 20 is now a real master!” Ambassador Xie wrote on X.

From student to master

After arriving in China, Pinnick immersed himself in martial arts and Taoist philosophy on Wudang Mountain in Hubei province, a site considered one of the holiest in Taoism. It is also the legendary birthplace of tai chi, attributed to Taoist sage Zhang Sanfeng.

Initially focused on improving his physical health through martial arts, Pinnick gradually embraced Taoist teachings from classics such as the Tao Te Ching and Zhuangzi.

“As I followed my teacher to study Taoism texts, I found that martial arts can ‘magically’ relieve pressure on a person, cultivate moral character, and promote self-improvement,” he said.

Today, Pinnick—now known by his Chinese name Li Zigen—teaches martial arts and Taoism to both Chinese and foreign students. “My advantage is probably the ‘onlooker’s perspective’,” he explained, noting that cultural differences have pushed him to deeply understand the logic and meaning behind each movement and principle.

Zigen, meaning “root of character,” was given to him by his master, while “Li” mirrors the pronunciation of his middle name, Lee. He also chose it for its connection to both Taoist founder Lao Tzu and legendary martial artist Bruce Lee.

“It is the best recognition for a foreigner who loves Chinese culture. So please do not call me a foreigner any more,” Pinnick joked on social media.

Now married to a Chinese woman and father to a young daughter, Pinnick has also noticed a surprising transformation. When online users questioned whether he had dyed his hair, he clarified: “My hair has darkened. My body has gradually been affected after practising martial arts and staying in China for many years.”

“I think I have the responsibility to spread Chinese culture to more people, and I am willing to take the role of telling China stories to the world,” he concluded.