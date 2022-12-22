US man hangs 710 baubles from his beard to set Guinness World Record. Watch

Christmas is just a few days away, and people have already started gearing up for the festive season. While some are decorating their homes with lights and Christmas trees, others are buying gifts for friends and family. Amid this, a man from the United States has attracted netizens’ attention after he attached hundreds of multi-coloured baubles, decorative balls hung on a Christmas tree, to his beard.

“Most beard baubles in a beard. 710 by Joel Strasser,” wrote Guinness World Records while sharing the video on Instagram. The video shows Joel Strasser attaching 710 wearable multi-coloured baubles to his beard one by one, and when he finishes, his beard looks nothing short of a decorated Christmas tree. The record-keeping organisation reported that the entire process is tedious and requires much patience. Joel took two and a half hours to attach colourful jingling balls to his beard and more than an hour to remove them.

However, this is not the first time Joel has sported a well-ornamented beard. In December 2019, he broke the world record for the first time by attaching 302 baubles to his beard. He has since sharpened his beard bauble technique and has re-broken his own record every Christmas. “Joel first broke the record in 2019 using 302 baubles, then in 2020 with 542 baubles, and a third time in 2021 with 686 baubles,” reported Guinness World Records in a blog.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered more than 2.3 lakh views and over 8,500 likes. The video has also invited several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the world record video:

The GWR holder replied to the post and wrote, “This was the most painful and annoying record I’ve broken! And completely worth it.” “Man look like a Christmas tree,” wrote an Instagram user. “Family tree,” shared another. “Congrats on your record,” expressed a third.

Besides this, Joel holds ten more records. These are as follows:

S. No. Record Title Number of items 1 Most paper straws in a beard 534 2 Most straws in a beard 312 3 Most chopsticks in a beard 520 4 Most golf tees in a beard 607 5 Most forks in a beard 126 6 Most toothpicks in a beard 3500 7 Most pencils in the beard 456 8 Most clothes pegs (clothespins) on a beard 359 9 Most chopsticks put into a beard in one minute 86 10 Most pencils put into a beard in one minute 59

While Joel has attached various items to his beard over the years, baubles and clothespins are his favourites, Guinness World Records reported. What do you think about the Guinness World Record set by Joel Strasser?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON