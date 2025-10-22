11,000 travelers affected as airline cancels nearly 70 flights for this surprising reason

Finnair, an airline based in Helsinki, Finland, confirmed that they canceled approximately 70 flights since October 13, which affected around 11,000 travelers, according to People magazine. The airline explained that they had to replace 1,700 seat covers in eight A321 aircraft. Finnair cancels nearly 70 flights in October, leaving around 11,000 travellers affected(REUTERS)

Finnair cancels nearly 70 flights in October

The cancellation of the flights occurred after Finnair decided to suspend the operations of eight A321 aircraft. In a press release, the airline informed that they are currently “replacing approximately 1,700 seat covers” in those eight aircraft, which will return to service by the end of the month.

According to People, Finnair is replacing the seats because “the impact of washing on the fire protection of the seat covers had not been verified in the required manner.” As per Finnair’s press release, the new seat covers are being sourced from multiple suppliers.

Finnair apologizes to customers

Pekka Korhonen, SVP Technical Operations at Finnair, later also apologized to their customers for the “disruption” caused. Korhonen assured that the “safe operation” of flights was the foundation of everything Finnair does.

Although Finnair has leased two aircraft to make the situation better, the airline has informed that “individual flight cancellations may still occur until the full A321 fleet is back in use."

Also read: American Airlines flight makes emergency landing after eerie banging triggers hijacking fears. What really happened

The airline also promised to contact affected customers should there be changes to their flights. As per the company’s website, the airline, which was founded in 1923, operates flights between Europe, North America, and Asia. Initially, Finnair was called Aero.

The first aircraft that Aero received was a German-made Junkers F 13, a seaplane, which used skis in winter and floats in summer.

FAQs:

How many flights has Finnair had to cancel since the middle of October?

Finnair has canceled approximately 70 flights since the middle of October.

Why did Finnair cancel nearly 70 flights?

Finnair canceled nearly 70 flights because they had to replace 1,700 seat covers in eight aircraft.

Where is Finnair based?

Finnair is based in Helsinki, Finland.

How many customers suffered because Finnair canceled nearly 70 flights?

Around 11,000 customers suffered because Finnair canceled nearly 70 flights.