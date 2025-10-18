China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Shanghai and Delhi from Nov 9

China Eastern Airlines is set to resume round-trip flights between Shanghai and New Delhi from November 9, in an ongoing move towards normalisation of India-China ties. China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircrafts are seen parked at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai on July 22, 2025. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (AFP)

The two countries had announced resuming direct flights between selected cities after a five-year hiatus during a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin in August this year.

The flights between the two cities will operate every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. The outbound flight from Shanghai's Pudong Airport will depart at 12:50 PM and arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport at 5:45 PM (local time).

Meanwhile, the return flight will depart from Delhi at 7:55 PM and arrive in Shanghai Pudong at 4:10 AM the next day. The airline has also started the sale of tickets for the route, set to start next month.

Earlier this month, IndiGo announced daily flights to China's Guangzhou from Kolkata from October 26. The airline is also expected to launch flights between Delhi and Guangzhou.