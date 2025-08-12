After Jessica Radcliffe, fake 'Marina Lysaro orca attack' video surfaces

A viral TikTok video claiming to show marine trainer Jessica Radcliffe, 23, being “attacked and killed” by an orca at Pacific Blue Marine Park has spread widely. The video alleges Radcliffe died ten minutes after staff rescued her. However, no credible evidence supports this incident, and the video appears to be AI-generated. Investigations by HT.com found no record of a marine trainer named Jessica Radcliffe or any such event, suggesting she is a fictional character. A viral video falsely claiming orca trainer Marina Lysaro was attacked by a killer whale has surfaced on social media.(Facebook)

Similarly, another video has emerged claiming orca trainer Marina Lysaro was attacked by a killer whale during a performance. The clip shows a whale attacking a woman in a pool as shocked audience members flee.

The caption reads, “Sad news. The TERRIFYING Last Moments of Orca Trainer Marina Lysaro. It’s a tragic reminder that wild animals belong in the wild. We need to respect their space for everyone’s safety. Rest in peace to her. Let’s all drop a ‘Rest in Peace’ for her in the comments.”

Reactions

The video sparked varied reactions. Some users expressed anger, while others identified it as AI-generated.

One person wrote, “They are called killer whales for a reason right?”

Another commented, “Look at the kids falling and disappearing as they run down the steps. Sooooo AI.”

A third person added, “This never happened. It’s all fake. No trainer was just killed by a whale.”

Another wrote, “That's why the belong in the wild and not in captivity.”

Another user commented, “Doesn't show anything but a big splash and a bunch of people running.”

Like the first video, this clip is also AI-generated and entirely fabricated.