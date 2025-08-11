Jessica Radcliffe orca attack video: Killer whale clip fake, no trainer by that name exists

A viral video has been doing the rounds on social media claiming that Jessica Radcliffe, a marine trainer, was attacked and killed by an orca. Orcas have killed trainers in the past -- the most recent being Dawn Brancheau's death in 2010. Image for representation.(Unsplash)

The clip, which was widely circulated on TikTok, claimed that the ‘23-year-old’ was attacked during a performance. The video also claimed Radcliffe died ten minutes after the staff rescued her. Another video claimed that the attack occurred after her menstrual blood mixed with the water.

These videos, mostly being circulated on Facebook and TikTok, however, do not explain what exactly went down.

Here's a fact-check of if the clip is even true.

Fact-check: Did an orca attack Jessica Radcliffe?

Despite the many videos doing the rounds, there are no media reports on one Jessica Radcliffe being attacked by an orca.

Vocal Media also stated there is a complete lack of credible evidence, like obituaries, marine park statements, occupational safety and hazard (OSHA) reports. Further, the voices in the video appear AI generated, reported Kenya's The Star.

Also Read | Lion makes hilarious escape as lioness arrives with cubs for babysitting. Video

Further, HT.com could not find any marine trainer by the name of Jessica Radcliffe either. She seems to be a fabricated person.

Past cases of orca attacks

While this orca attack report is fake, there have been past instances where trainers have been killed by orcas – most notably the Dawn Brancheau case.

In 2010, the senior trainer was killed by Tilikum, the orca, when performing a SeaWorld show in Orlando. Dawn's death became the subject of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which looked at the ethics of keeping larger mammals in captivity.

A year before his accident, Alexis Martinez, a Spanish trainer, was killed when orca Keto rammed into him during a rehearsal.

Back in 1991, a Canadian trainer was also killed after being dragged underwater by three orcas.

Thus, while the viral clips rely on real world incidents to pass off the ‘Jessica Radcliffe’ death as true, there is no proof such an attack took place or that Jessica Radcliffe – marine trainer – exists!

Orcas, known as killer whales, are highly intelligent, social predators found all over the world.