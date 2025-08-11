Has TikTok started rolling out AI age verification in US? Users say they are being flagged

TikTok is reportedly implementing an age verification system in the United States for users it suspects may be underage, according to Dexerto. TikTok’s system flags accounts it believes belong to users under 13.(AI-Generated/ Grok)

How Does TikTok's Age Verification Work?

Per the report, TikTok’s system flags accounts it believes belong to users under 13 and restricts certain app features. To regain full access, flagged users are asked to submit a government-issued ID or credit card along with a selfie for verification.

Users React to Verification Push

Multiple users on social media have shared screenshots and personal stories suggesting the rollout is already underway.

YouTuber KreekCraft posted on X (formerly Twitter), “My TikTok account almost got deleted because their AI thought I was under 13 years old. I had to verify with an ID + Selfie to save my account. This is the problem with AI age verification. I'm 28 years old btw.”

Another user expressed, “Why am i verifying like im 15 years old to use tiktok?? like it’s very clear that i’m NOT under 13 .. and why has like every feature been restricted.”

Some users even reported being locked out of their accounts entirely. One person posted, “My account has been age restricted without any reasoning I am 21 and have shown proof & have made multiple complaints and tickets. I really need my account back,i need access to everything back! I want to be able to go live and use my TikTok shop & make money again.”

What Are TikTok’s Age Rules in the U.S.?

In the United States, TikTok requires users to be at least 13 years old to create an account. Those under 13 are placed in a separate, age-appropriate experience, which includes:

Limited screen time

Curated content for younger audiences

Disabled features such as posting, commenting, and messaging

TikTok has not officially confirmed details of the current rollout.