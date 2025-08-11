Who was Charles German? TikTok star Lisi German's father passes away in California

Charles German, the father of California-based beauty TikToker Lisi German, known on social media as Lisa Shops, has passed away. The 17-year-old announced in the news on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that Charles German passed away "very suddenly a few days ago." Social media star, Lisi German.(lisi.shops on Instagram)

"My family and I are heartbroken to share that my dad passes away very suddenly a few days ago," she wrote. "My heart is heavy, and I will be stepping back for a little while and spend time with my loved ones. Thank you for your love, patience and understanding during the difficult time."

She added that videos posted from her account during the time of grieving are pre-recorded. Other details surrounding the death of Charles German were not revealed.

Charles German has frequently appeared with his daughter Lisi in her TikTok videos. Other than that, details about the man's personal life is not known in detail. However, Lisi German's fans have always been enthused by this presence in her videos and posts.

Lisi German, who goes by the name Lisi Shops on social media, is a popular beauty content creator on social media. She is most active on TikTok and YouTube, posting videos on lifestyle and fashion.

The California tee has over 3 million followers on TikTok and over 800,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.