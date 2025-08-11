Inside David and Victoria Beckham’s Italy trip with family

David and Victoria Beckham were spotted indulging in some PDA during their trip to Portofino, Italy. The couple were spotted having lunch at a restaurant with son Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel on Friday, August 8, People reported. While Apostle clicked their photo, Victoria and David Beckham were seen cheekily putting a hand on each other’s butts in shots captured by the paparazzi. David and Victoria Beckham are enjoying some time off in Italy.(AP)

David and Victoria Beckham’s Italy trip

At the restaurant, Victoria Beckham was wearing a backless black dress. She chose to accessorize the outfit with a long gold necklace and hoop earrings. As for David Beckham, the Inter Miami co-owner went in for a summer outfit with a blue button-up and khakis.

The couple has also been posting on Instagram about their yacht trip with children Cruz, 20, Romeo, 22, and Harper, 14. The former Spice Girls member dropped a post on August 8 featuring Cruz and David Beckham jamming together.

“With backup like this @CruzBeckham… you’re destined for great success! @DavidBeckham xx,” she captioned the post.

David Beckham also dropped a hilarious post featuring Cruz. “How times have changed, it used to be me putting the Bib on you @cruzbeckham looks like it's my turn to not spill my food.”

David and Victoria Beckham’s rift with son Brooklyn

The photos come amid reports of a rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents. Brooklyn recently renewed his vows with wife Nicola Peltz, an event from which both David and Victoria Beckham were absent. The rift started after The Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz did not attend David Beckham’s 50th birthday bash in May, the NY Post reported.

The retired English football star, however, appeared to extend an olive branch to his eldest son. Beckham liked one of his son’s Instagram Reels, signaling that a family reunion could be possible soon. Victoria Beckham had also liked one of her son’s videos earlier.

