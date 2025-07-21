Victoria Beckham trolls husband David after haircut mishap: ‘It looks terrible’

Former footballer David Beckham’s attempt at a quick trim turned into a family-wide joke, and his wife was the first to call him out. Victoria Beckham did not hold back after her husband took clippers to his own head and ended up with a noticeable bald spot. She posted a video on Instagram over the weekend, capturing David mid-explanation and clearly regretting his decision. With a hand covering part of his scalp, the Inter Miami co-owner tried to explain that the clipper guard had slipped off while he was shaving, leading to an uneven buzz. Victoria, meanwhile, was in full roast mode. David Beckham's haircut mishap was posted by his wife and former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham on Instagram.(AP)

Watch it here:

In the background of the video, she is heard laughing and asking, “What have you done?” before letting him know how bad it looked. “This is going to give the kids hours of content,” she joked, clearly amused.

Also read: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted enjoying vacation in St Tropez amid family ‘feud’: Report

David Beckham reacts to clip

The ex-England footballer later reposted the clip himself, still in disbelief over the reaction he got at home. His caption read, “ITS NOT FUNNY,” followed by a recap of how things spiraled. He made it clear his wife’s honesty was not exactly comforting. He said Victoria did not just laugh-she straight-up told him it looked awful. And according to him, she didn’t say it once. David seemed to take it in stride, but with a healthy dose of sarcasm, adding that the entire family now had “content” for the foreseeable future.

Also read: England and Chelsea defender reveals racial abuse during Euro 2025; makes massive claims

Celebs join in on the teasing

It was not just the Beckham household having a laugh. Friends and fellow celebrities jumped into the comments with their own reactions. Hairstylist Ken Paves joked that this was exactly why professionals exist, writing, “Leave it to the pros!!” Meanwhile, Jason Oppenheim from Selling Sunset offered a simple fix: just buzz the rest of the head and call it a day.

Victoria’s reaction might have been a bit brutal, but anyone who has cut their own hair in front of a mirror knows-once the guard falls off, the damage is done. David might want to stick to the pitch and leave the cuts to someone else next time.

FAQs

What happened to David Beckham's hair?

David Beckham accidentally shaved part of his head too close after a clipper guard slipped while cutting his own hair.

How did Victoria Beckham react to David’s haircut?

Victoria openly laughed at the mishap and told him his hair looked terrible, sharing the moment on Instagram.

Did David Beckham post the video himself?

Yes, David reposted the clip with a sarcastic caption about how his family found it hilarious.

Which Beckham kids were tagged in the post?

Romeo, Cruz, and Harper were tagged, but Brooklyn Beckham was notably left out.

What did Jason Oppenheim say about the haircut?

Jason Oppenheim suggested David should just shave the rest of his head to even it out.