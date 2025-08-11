Alien: Earth premiere: Release date, time, episode guide, where to watch in US and more

The wait for Alien: Earth is almost over. Noah Hawley’s highly anticipated sci-fi horror series, set two years before Ridley Scott’s original Alien, is premiering on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, in the United States and on August 13 in the United Kingdom. Alien Earth will premiere on August 12, 2025, in the United States(YouTube)

The two-episode premiere will drop simultaneously, giving fans an immediate double dose of corporate dystopia and Xenomorph terror.

Alien: Earth plot

Set in the year 2120, Alien: Earth unfolds in a world dominated by five mega-corporations, according to a Decider report. The story centers on Wendy, a dying child whose consciousness is transferred into a synthetic adult body, which creates a human-synthetic hybrid caught in a terrifying chain of events.

The show promises a blend of creature horror and thought-provoking science fiction, with critics already praising its intelligence and depth. Early reviews hover around 90 to 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, which signals a strong start.

Alien: Earth episode release schedule

According to a Game Radar report, the first week features a two-episode premiere, followed by a new episode released each Tuesday. Episodes one and two, titled Neverland and Mr. October, will premiere on August 12. After that, the schedule will be:

Episode 3 - Metamorphosis: August 19, 2025

Episode 4 - Observation: August 26, 2025

Episode 5 - Emergence: September 2, 2025

Episode 6 - The Fly: September 9, 2025

Episode 7 - In Space, No One: September 16, 2025

Episode 8 - The Real Monsters: September 23, 2025 (Finale)

Where to watch Alien: Earth in the US and premiere time

For the viewers in the United States, Alien: Earth will air on FX. The show will stream on Hulu. All FX content is available on Hulu plans, starting at $9.99/month. Meanwhile, those in the United Kingdom and other international regions can stream the show on Disney+ under the Star hub, the Decider report added.

The show will premiere at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET on Hulu and FX, respectively, with Episode 2 airing right after the first one on FX in the US. The audience in the UK will be able to stream the show after it premieres at 1 am BST on August 13.

FAQs

Q1: When does Alien: Earth premiere?

The show premieres on August 12 in the US and August 13 in the UK.

Q2: How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in total.

Q3: Can I watch it on Disney+ in the US?

No, in the US, the show is available on FX and Hulu. Disney+ carries it internationally.

Q4: Will all episodes drop at once?

No, after the two-episode premiere, new episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays.

Q5: Who created the series?

Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) serves as the showrunner, with Ridley Scott as an executive producer.