Alien: Earth first look reveals Adarsh Gourav's character in Noah Hawley's Alien spinoff; release date out

The first look and release date of actor Adarsh Gourav’s much-anticipated Hollywood series Alien: Earth has finally been revealed. Directed by Noah Hawley, the sci-fi thriller is all set to premiere on August 12 on FX and Hulu. Adarsh Gourav shares the first look of his sci-fi series Alien: Earth.

Adarsh shares the first look

The actor plays Slightly, a pivotal character in the series. The Superboys of Malegaon actor took to his social media platforms to share the first look of the series. Alien: Earth is based on the iconic Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise, with Scott taking on the role of executive producer for the series.

Fans react

As soon as the news dropped, fans were pleasantly surprised about his latest venture. One fan wrote, “Dude, you’ve no idea how much I love the alien franchise. It was the first horror I ever watched as like a 3 or 4 year old and I’ve been a fan ever since so THIS!!!!! This is the coolest thing ever 😍 Congratulations.” Another one said, “dayummmm dropping surprises like its no big deal! (sic).” A third user wrote, “Congratulations dude......Part of another great work of pop culture. Just became part of the great Alien Series. God Speed.” One fan wrote, “Bro casually dropping bombs❤️,” while another chimed in, “Bro stopped being dope and is reaching new heights 🔥🔥🔥 so proud.”

About Alien: Earth

According to Deadline, the synopsis of the series reads, “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, 'Wendy' (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s Alien: Earth.”

The series is set in the year 2120 where the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold. In this era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. However, a major plot twist arrives when the Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness).

Alien Earth cast and release date

The cast is led by Sydney Chandler and includes Timothy Olyphant , Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young , Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

The 8 episode season will premiere with two episodes on August 12 on Hulu and FX linear channel and via Disney+ internationally. The show is expected to be available in India on JioHotstar. New episodes will drop on Tuesdays.