Savannah Bananas’ Robert Anthony Cruz falls on his face during failed backflip on live TV. Watch

Savannah Bananas player Robert Anthony Cruz had a rough landing on live TV. During an appearance on CNN News Central on July 24, the 26-year-old athlete attempted a backflip, a move he is known for, but ended up faceplanting on the hard studio floor. Cruz, better known to fans as “Coach RAC,” had been invited to show off a trick during his segment. Just as he attempted the flip, anchor Kate Bolduan was heard gasping. The flip fell apart mid-air. He hit the ground, face-first. During an appearance on CNN News Central on July 24, Robert Anthony Cruz attempted a backflip.(Instagram/@coach.rac)

Anchor John Berman tried to lighten the moment by calling it “a new twist on America’s favorite pastime.” Cruz stood up slowly, a little stunned, and told the hosts that it was not something that usually happened.

Robert Anthony Cruz’s Instagram update

Cruz didn’t shy away from the mishap. Hours later, he posted the clip on Instagram and told followers they had “permission to laugh.” He admitted the sound made it even worse, or funnier, depending on how you looked at it.

In a video from bed, Cruz showed his swollen lip. He had a few stitches on his lip and chin. Nothing serious. He said even he could not stop rewatching the clip without cracking up.

Fatigue and bright lights may have caused Robert Anthony Cruz’s slip

Cruz explained later on Instagram that he had only slept for about four hours. He had flown into New York early that morning after spending time coaching in Houston.

When producers asked if he had a stunt to perform, Robert Anthony Cruz chose his usual backflip, one he has done hundreds of times. But under the bright lights, with the pale floor and added camera pressure, he lost track of his position in the air.

His mic pack fell, one shoe flew off, and the flip simply did not land. He initially wanted to finish the interview, but once he saw the blood, he realized he needed help. Despite everything, Cruz stayed in good spirits and kept sharing the moment with fans.

FAQs:

1. Is the Savannah Bananas a real baseball team?

Yes, the Savannah Bananas are a real exhibition baseball team based in Georgia.

2. What is so special about the Savannah Bananas?

They’re known for combining baseball with entertainment, including dancing players and on-field stunts.

3. What level of baseball is the Savannah Bananas?

They play exhibition games and are not part of any professional or minor league system.

4. Is the Savannah Bananas show scripted?

While the games are real, many of their performances and skits are choreographed for entertainment.