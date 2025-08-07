Did a man die performing TikTok water tank challenge? Truth behind viral video

A video allegedly showing a man dying while performing the dangerous “TikTok Water Tank Challenge” has gone viral across multiple social media platforms, including X and Reddit. Man performing the dangerous 'TikTok Water Tank Challenge.'(X)

The clip shows a man entering headfirst into a large water-filled barrel during what appears to be a TikTok livestream. After a few seconds, he begins to thrash around frantically inside the tank before going completely still. Viewers were quick to assume that he had drowned due to limited movement and lack of oxygen in the confined space.

The footage quickly spread, sparking fear, outrage, and a flurry of reactions online.

One person wrote, “Is it really worth doing these foolish things just to try to feel validated and accepted by others? You don't play with life, and this is the perfect example of the misuse of social media.”

Another wrote, “Forgive me but excuse me, the thing is that when someone dies because of these kinds of viral challenges and nonsense they got themselves into, I find it very hard to empathize with them and mourn their death. The truth is, I think if you're capable of doing innocent things for a few simple.”

However, not everyone believed the video was authentic. Some users called it staged or outright fake.

One user commented, “They don't say the name, where was it? When? The tank isn't small, was there no one else there? The broadcast continued, in conclusion: fake.”

Another added, “Nah, totally false, first of all, the tank is big enough to allow turning, when he sticks out his hand, he could easily have stuck out his head, the tank is smaller than him, I once saw him jump into the tank and he always put on a show of not being able to get out.”

The Truth behind the video

A community note on X helped clarify the situation. The man in the video is a TikToker known as Smil King, and he did not die. In fact, the video is from 2023, not recent.

“This TikToker known as Smil King creates this type of content, and he's not deceased. This video is from 2023,” the note said.

Smil King remains active on TikTok and has posted several similar water tank videos.