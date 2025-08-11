Woman donated daughter's pet pony to be fed to animals in Denmark Zoo; has no regrets

Aalborg Zoo in Denmark sparked backlash last week after it posted an appeal encouraging people to donate small, healthy pets to be used as food for captive predators. A woman claims she donated her daughter’s pony to Aalborg Zoo in Denmark.(UnSplash)

In a now-viral Facebook post, the Denmark zoo asked for “unwanted animals” such as chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs, stating they would be “gently euthanized” and then fed to carnivores like the European lynx.

"Chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs form an important part of the diet of our predators – especially the European lynx, which needs whole prey that resembles what it would naturally hunt in the wild," the zoo wrote.

"In zoos we have a responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals - in terms of both animal welfare and professional integrity," the post continued. "That way, nothing goes to waste - and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being of our predators."

Woman Donates Daughter's Pony

Now, a story has emerged of a woman who claims she donated her daughter’s pony to the zoo.

Pernille Sohl, 44, told The Times that she made the decision after the pony became ill. She admitted the move may seem shocking but animals being sent to the zoo were “going to be put down anyway.”

“It might sound very dramatic and bizarre that you would feed your pet to animals in the zoo,” she told the outlet. “But they are going to be put down anyway and it is not like they are alive when they are given to the predators.”

Donations Pour In

According to Aalborg Zoo staff, the appeal has already resulted in donations of 22 horses, 18 guinea pigs, 53 chickens, and 137 rabbits.

As part of the program, donors receive a DKK100 (£11.60) tax deduction per small animal, and DKK5 (about 58p) per kilogram for larger animals like horses.