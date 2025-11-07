Is this real or AI? Viral video shows man getting haircut from automatic machine

Getting a haircut is quite a personal experience for every individual. With the advancement of technology, not only have everyday tasks become easier, but so has chopping off hair. The clip shows a man putting his head inside a machine to get his hair cut.(Instagram/@axedropai)

In a new viral video dropped, a man goes on to get a haircut from a machine. The process has left the audience wondering how a machine can style and cut hair just with a few instructions.

While many loved the idea of automated machines giving a haircut, some also expressed their concerns. They wondered what if the machine stops working and the head gets stuck in there.

Interestingly, the clip was AI-generated. But that did not stop users from giving their opinions on the possibility of automated machines giving haircuts.

Also read: Inside Apple TV’s Pluribus: The Joining explained and why a handful of humans are immune

Viral video leaves the internet confused

The post was shared on Instagram by Axe Drop x A.I., a page that is known to post A.I.-generated content. The clip showed automated machines installed on the streets of Oslo, Norway. In the video, a man with long hair feeds the machine the instructions for a “taper fade" cut. The machine prompts him to put his head inside, and within minutes, the man emerges with a new hairstyle. Admiring his look, the man is heard saying, “That is so perfect; it feels so much lighter.”

Later in the video, another man walks up to the machine, and a few instructions later, he is shown with a new haircut. The text on the reel reads, “Say goodbye to waiting for street-side haircuts, now on the autopilot mode."

Also read: M. Night Shyamalan’s father dies aged 88, director pays emotional tribute: ‘No words can express…’

Fans react to the new haircut machine

In the comment section, one user wondered, "What happens if it suddenly fails after keeping your head inside?” Another thought, “So Final Destination got a new story here.” A viewer commented, “Wo scissor ki awaj or saloon wale ki bakaitia, wo cutting ke baad massage… uska apna maza hai (the sound of scissors snipping, the barber’s chatter, and that relaxing head massage after the cut. They all have their own charm).” One account quipped, “So, no one's gonna talk about how it's the same guy basically with different hairstyles?”

FAQs

Q1. Was the video real?

No, it was AI-generated.

Q2. How did social media react to the clip?

Many users were skeptical of automatic hair-cutting machines and quipped that they would not try out the method.

Q3. How many likes did the clip receive on Instagram?

It got over 25,000 likes.