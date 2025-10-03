Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release: When and where to watch supernatural horror film in India

Horror enthusiasts and Final Destination loyalists have reason to celebrate once again. After thrilling audiences worldwide with its spine-chilling scenes and record-breaking box office performance, Final Destination: Bloodlines is all set to make its OTT debut in India. The sixth instalment in the cult franchise, which introduced new phobias will now be available for streaming on JioHotstar from 16th October onwards. Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth installment in the Final Destination movie series.

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release

JioHotstar took to Instagram to announce the much-anticipated release, sharing the film’s poster with the caption: “Death runs in the family. Final Destination: Bloodlines streaming 16th October onwards in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on JioHotstar.” The announcement has left fans buzzing with excitement as they prepare to revisit the franchise that has defined horror for decades. For fans who missed the theatrical run, this digital release offers the perfect opportunity to experience death’s terrifying game of fate from the comfort of their homes.

About Final Destination: Bloodlines

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the film stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd in key roles. The story follows college student Stefani Reyes, who inherits haunting visions of a 1968 premonition that prevented a deadly skyscraper collapse from her dying grandmother, Iris. With Iris’s chilling warning that “Death is coming for their family,” Stefani is forced into a relentless battle against fate itself.

Upon release, Final Destination: Bloodlines received overwhelming praise from both critics and audiences, quickly becoming the most successful film in the franchise. With its inventive death sequences, self-aware humour, and gripping storyline, the film managed to exceed expectations, grossing an astonishing ₹2,430 crore worldwide, making it the highest-earning instalment in the series.

The Hindustan Times review highlighted the film’s campy brilliance, stating: “What works the most for Final Destination Bloodlines is its refusal to ever take itself seriously. The campy feel, which horror lost a decade ago, is what makes it great. From references to horror tropes to hilarious red herrings and some clever jokes, the humour of the film is macabre but never sick. Yet, you may find yourself questioning your own morality the fifth time you chuckle or marvel as a character meets a gruesome demise. But then that is the beauty of this franchise. It makes death entertaining and beautiful. And it has never looked more stunning than in Bloodlines.”