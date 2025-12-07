Alix Earle posts series of updates after Braxton Berrios breakup; ‘we are back’

Alix Earle is in some mood. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram as the news of her reported breakup with Braxton Berrios emerged on Saturday. People and US Magazine cited sources to report that the two have split after a couple of years of dating. Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios ended their relationship after two years(Instagram/Alix Earle)

While neither Earle nor Berrios have made a public comment about their split yet, US Magazine reported that their long-distance relationship was tough to manage.

“Majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate. They mutually agreed on the split," one insider said, as per the publication.

Meanwhile, Earle posted several photos from her Miami trip. “Good to see u again miami 🤸🏼🤸🏼🤸🏼” she said in the caption of one picture. “We are back,” she said in another.

Earle and Berrios started dating after meeting at a party in February 2023. After teasing her relationship with the Houston Texans star for a couple of months, their relationship went public. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards that July.

In September 2025, Alix Earle joined the season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars, partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, ultimately reaching the finals (though finishing behind winners Robert Irwin and Witney Carson).

Throughout the 11-week competition, Berrios was never spotted at any live tapings, consistently citing his football schedule as the reason. At the cast-reveal press event, Earle told PEOPLE her boyfriend couldn’t attend the first show because he was “stuck in football world.”

Still, Berrios showed support on social media; during the third episode, he posted a photo of hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro to his Instagram Stories, adding “Let's gooo!” and a red heart next to Earle’s face on the TV screen.

When the Texans had their bye week, Earle flew Berrios’ friends and family to Los Angeles for an elaborate surprise 30th-birthday celebration. In a TikTok, she explained he thought they wouldn’t celebrate “until the off season,” writing, “I wanted to plan something special for him. All of his best friends flew out to L.A. just to surprise him and be here for this night.”

Despite missing every DWTS event, Berrios attended promotional appearances for Earle’s SipMARGS beverage brand, while Earle regularly cheered at his NFL games. When Berrios later tore his ACL during a Dolphins-Colts matchup, Earle posted on Instagram Stories: “Day in and day out you inspire me and I have no doubt that you will be back and better in no time. I love you.”