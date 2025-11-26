Who is Braxton Berrios? Meet Alix Earle's boyfriend

Social media star Alix Earle’s boyfriend, NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios, has once again become a topic of conversation as they celebrate their 2nd anniversary this November. Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios(Braxton Berrios Instagram )

Here’s a look at who he is and their relationship:

Who is Braxton Berrios?

Braxton Berrios was born in Raleigh, North Carolina and began his football career at Leesville Road High School and went on to play collegiate football at the University of Miami. He got selected in the 6th round of the 2018 NFL draft by the New England Patriots.

Berrios has played for the Patriots, then the New York Jets, and later the Miami Dolphins over the span of his professional years. He signed a one-year contract with the Houston Texans for the 2025 season. Berrios operates primarily as a slot-wide receiver and return specialist and stands at 5 ft 9 in and 185 lbs.

Braxton is known for his speed, agility and special-teams contributions as a receiver and in rushing plays, or in punt/kick returns. His diverse skill set makes him a valuable asset for any offense, and particularly important for the Texans as they look to rebuild and deepen their receiving corps.

Currently, Brrios has played in 87 games with 6 starts with the Jets (2019-22) and Dolphins (2023-24) and has recorded 134 receptions for 1,323 yards (9.9 avg.) and six touchdowns.

Alis Earle and Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle, is a popular social-media influencer and content creator. She gained prominence with her “Get Ready With Me” videos and lifestyle content on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

The two reportedly met at a party in Miami in early 2023 and made their public debut together at the 2023 ESPY Awards. In November 2023, they confirmed their relationship officially. In April 2025, the couple reportedly moved in together in Miami before Berrios’ shift to Houston for the NFL season.

Their relationship often draws social-media attention. Earle has spoken openly about their dynamics and how they balance her digital-influencer life with his demanding NFL career.

Recently, the couple celebrated their second anniversary. Earle shared a heartfelt story on Instagram featuring the two on a boat, captioned simply “2 years ❤️ @braxtonberrios." Berrios also reciprocated with a carousel of photos.

Dancing with the stars and the NFL

While Berrios plays NFL, Earle has taken the dance floor on the popular show Dancing with the Stars (DWTS).

She recently advanced to the finals of its 2025 season. Berrios has been a constant presence even from afar, and fans have been admiring the two for going strong despite their busy schedules.

On the field, however, the 2025 season has not been smooth for Berrios. He is recovering from an ACL injury suffered in October 2024.